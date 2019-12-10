Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - LX

In trading on Tuesday, shares of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd (Symbol: LX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $11.48, changing hands as low as $11.43 per share. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd shares are currently trading down about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LX's low point in its 52 week range is $6.48 per share, with $14.66 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $11.46.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.