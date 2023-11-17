Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - LVWR

In trading on Friday, shares of LiveWire Group Inc (Symbol: LVWR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $8.86, changing hands as low as $8.66 per share. LiveWire Group Inc shares are currently trading off about 5.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LVWR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LVWR's low point in its 52 week range is $4.20 per share, with $12.50 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $8.66.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.