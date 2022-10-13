Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - LTHM

In trading on Thursday, shares of Livent Corp (Symbol: LTHM) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $25.85, changing hands as low as $25.70 per share. Livent Corp shares are currently trading up about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LTHM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LTHM's low point in its 52 week range is $19.35 per share, with $36.38 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $27.47.

