Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - LTHM

In trading on Monday, shares of Livent Corp (Symbol: LTHM) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $25.42, changing hands as low as $24.51 per share. Livent Corp shares are currently trading off about 6.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LTHM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LTHM's low point in its 52 week range is $16.75 per share, with $34.61 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $25.29.

