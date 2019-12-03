Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - LSTR

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Landstar System, Inc. (Symbol: LSTR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $109.54, changing hands as low as $108.03 per share. Landstar System, Inc. shares are currently trading off about 1.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LSTR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LSTR's low point in its 52 week range is $90.2302 per share, with $120.23 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $108.33.

