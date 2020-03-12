Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - LSI

In trading on Thursday, shares of Life Storage Inc (Symbol: LSI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $105.79, changing hands as low as $97.07 per share. Life Storage Inc shares are currently trading off about 8.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LSI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LSI's low point in its 52 week range is $90.99 per share, with $119.61 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $96.94.

