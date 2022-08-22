Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - LSCC

In trading on Monday, shares of Lattice Semiconductor Corp (Symbol: LSCC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $60.11, changing hands as low as $58.86 per share. Lattice Semiconductor Corp shares are currently trading down about 3.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LSCC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LSCC's low point in its 52 week range is $43.41 per share, with $85.448 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $59.29.

