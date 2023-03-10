Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - LRGF

In trading on Friday, shares of the iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (Symbol: LRGF) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $39.89, changing hands as low as $39.49 per share. iShares U.S. Equity Factor shares are currently trading off about 0.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LRGF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, LRGF's low point in its 52 week range is $35.46 per share, with $45.5775 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $39.67.
