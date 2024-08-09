Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - LOVE

In trading on Friday, shares of Lovesac Co (Symbol: LOVE) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $23.33, changing hands as low as $23.25 per share. Lovesac Co shares are currently trading down about 1.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LOVE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LOVE's low point in its 52 week range is $14.18 per share, with $30.39 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $23.32.

