Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - LOB

In trading on Friday, shares of Live Oak Bancshares Inc (Symbol: LOB) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $34.13, changing hands as low as $33.65 per share. Live Oak Bancshares Inc shares are currently trading off about 5.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LOB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LOB's low point in its 52 week range is $22.73 per share, with $42.89 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $33.65.

