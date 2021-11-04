Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - LNT

In trading on Thursday, shares of Alliant Energy Corp (Symbol: LNT) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $55.73, changing hands as low as $54.95 per share. Alliant Energy Corp shares are currently trading down about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LNT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LNT's low point in its 52 week range is $45.99 per share, with $62.35 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $55.65. The LNT DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

