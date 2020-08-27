Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - LMNX

In trading on Thursday, shares of Luminex Corp (Symbol: LMNX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $28.08, changing hands as low as $25.18 per share. Luminex Corp shares are currently trading down about 12.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LMNX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LMNX's low point in its 52 week range is $17.345 per share, with $41.42 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $25.96.

