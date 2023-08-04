Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - LMND

In trading on Friday, shares of Lemonade Inc (Symbol: LMND) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $17.02, changing hands as low as $16.90 per share. Lemonade Inc shares are currently trading up about 0.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LMND shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, LMND's low point in its 52 week range is $10.285 per share, with $32.97 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $17.34.
Also see: JCI Next Dividend Date
Funds Holding CUBE
CAMB Insider Buying
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.