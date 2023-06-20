Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - LMND

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Lemonade Inc (Symbol: LMND) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $17.52, changing hands as low as $17.26 per share. Lemonade Inc shares are currently trading down about 11.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LMND shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LMND's low point in its 52 week range is $10.285 per share, with $32.97 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $17.48.

