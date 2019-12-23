Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - LMBS

In trading on Monday, shares of the First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (Symbol: LMBS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $51.71, changing hands as low as $51.70 per share. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities shares are currently trading off about 0.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LMBS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LMBS's low point in its 52 week range is $50.93 per share, with $52.15 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $51.71.

