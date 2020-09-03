Markets
LITE

Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - LITE

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In trading on Thursday, shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc (Symbol: LITE) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $79.02, changing hands as low as $75.38 per share. Lumentum Holdings Inc shares are currently trading down about 12.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LITE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Lumentum Holdings Inc 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, LITE's low point in its 52 week range is $48.44 per share, with $96.735 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $77.15.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

LITE

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular