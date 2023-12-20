Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - LI

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Li Auto Inc (Symbol: LI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $33.48, changing hands as low as $33.16 per share. Li Auto Inc shares are currently trading off about 5.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, LI's low point in its 52 week range is $17.895 per share, with $47.33 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $33.19.
