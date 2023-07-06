Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - LGND

In trading on Thursday, shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: LGND) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $69.37, changing hands as low as $69.16 per share. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc shares are currently trading off about 2.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LGND shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, LGND's low point in its 52 week range is $57.77 per share, with $109 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $69.54.
