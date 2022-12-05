Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - LGIH

In trading on Monday, shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (Symbol: LGIH) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $97.38, changing hands as low as $96.65 per share. LGI Homes, Inc. shares are currently trading off about 2.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LGIH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LGIH's low point in its 52 week range is $71.73 per share, with $160.585 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $97.34.

