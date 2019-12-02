Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - LFUS

In trading on Monday, shares of Littelfuse Inc (Symbol: LFUS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $178.67, changing hands as low as $178.14 per share. Littelfuse Inc shares are currently trading off about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LFUS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LFUS's low point in its 52 week range is $149.80 per share, with $206 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $178.43.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.