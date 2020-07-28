Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - LFC

In trading on Tuesday, shares of China Life Insurance Co Ltd (Symbol: LFC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $11.67, changing hands as low as $11.61 per share. China Life Insurance Co Ltd shares are currently trading off about 1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LFC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LFC's low point in its 52 week range is $8.27 per share, with $14.70 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $11.63.

