Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - LFC

In trading on Monday, shares of China Life Insurance Co Ltd (Symbol: LFC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $12.64, changing hands as low as $12.14 per share. China Life Insurance Co Ltd shares are currently trading off about 5.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LFC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LFC's low point in its 52 week range is $11.08 per share, with $14.70 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $12.29.

