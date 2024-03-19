Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - LESL

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Leslie's Inc (Symbol: LESL) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $6.75, changing hands as low as $6.50 per share. Leslie's Inc shares are currently trading down about 4.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LESL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LESL's low point in its 52 week range is $4.39 per share, with $11.68 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $6.47.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.