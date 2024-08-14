Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - LEGN

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Legend Biotech Corp (Symbol: LEGN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $55.29, changing hands as low as $54.64 per share. Legend Biotech Corp shares are currently trading down about 4.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LEGN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LEGN's low point in its 52 week range is $38.60 per share, with $72.38 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $54.68.

