Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - LEA

In trading on Friday, shares of Lear Corp. (Symbol: LEA) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $112.68, changing hands as low as $110.47 per share. Lear Corp. shares are currently trading off about 2.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LEA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LEA's low point in its 52 week range is $63.20 per share, with $143.50 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $111.45.

