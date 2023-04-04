Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - LEA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Lear Corp. (Symbol: LEA) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $135.95, changing hands as low as $135.94 per share. Lear Corp. shares are currently trading down about 1.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LEA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LEA's low point in its 52 week range is $114.67 per share, with $158.44 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $135.99.

