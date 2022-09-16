Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - LBRT

In trading on Friday, shares of Liberty Energy Inc (Symbol: LBRT) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $13.57, changing hands as low as $13.43 per share. Liberty Energy Inc shares are currently trading down about 5.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LBRT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LBRT's low point in its 52 week range is $8.50 per share, with $20.05 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $13.64.

