Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - LANC

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Lancaster Colony Corp. (Symbol: LANC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $183.39, changing hands as low as $182.62 per share. Lancaster Colony Corp. shares are currently trading down about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LANC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LANC's low point in its 52 week range is $162.53 per share, with $201.31 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $182.42.

