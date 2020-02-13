Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - LANC

In trading on Thursday, shares of Lancaster Colony Corp. (Symbol: LANC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $150.52, changing hands as low as $150.16 per share. Lancaster Colony Corp. shares are currently trading down about 1.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LANC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LANC's low point in its 52 week range is $133.77 per share, with $165.50 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $150.29.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.