Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - LANC

In trading on Friday, shares of Lancaster Colony Corp (Symbol: LANC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $194.00, changing hands as low as $191.36 per share. Lancaster Colony Corp shares are currently trading down about 2.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LANC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LANC's low point in its 52 week range is $126.82 per share, with $220.65 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $190.66.

