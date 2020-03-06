Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - LAMR

In trading on Friday, shares of Lamar Advertising Co (Symbol: LAMR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $83.45, changing hands as low as $80.23 per share. Lamar Advertising Co shares are currently trading off about 4.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LAMR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LAMR's low point in its 52 week range is $74.38 per share, with $96.82 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $81.41.

