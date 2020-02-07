Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - LAD

In trading on Friday, shares of Lithia Motors Inc (Symbol: LAD) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $133.83, changing hands as low as $131.02 per share. Lithia Motors Inc shares are currently trading off about 4.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LAD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LAD's low point in its 52 week range is $79.75 per share, with $165.265 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $133.30.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.