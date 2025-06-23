Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - KYN

In trading on Monday, shares of Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company (Symbol: KYN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $12.28, changing hands as low as $12.21 per share. Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company shares are currently trading down about 0.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of KYN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, KYN's low point in its 52 week range is $9.72 per share, with $13.69 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $12.31.

