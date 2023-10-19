Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - KT

In trading on Thursday, shares of KT Corp (Symbol: KT) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $12.18, changing hands as low as $12.15 per share. KT Corp shares are currently trading off about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of KT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, KT's low point in its 52 week range is $11.04 per share, with $14.925 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $12.16.
