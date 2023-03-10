Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - KRYS

In trading on Friday, shares of Krystal Biotech Inc (Symbol: KRYS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $72.85, changing hands as low as $70.51 per share. Krystal Biotech Inc shares are currently trading down about 7.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of KRYS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, KRYS's low point in its 52 week range is $47.67 per share, with $89.30 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $71.30.

