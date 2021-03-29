Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - KROS

In trading on Monday, shares of Keros Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: KROS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $53.91, changing hands as low as $53.69 per share. Keros Therapeutics Inc shares are currently trading off about 0.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of KROS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, KROS's low point in its 52 week range is $19.10 per share, with $88.80 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $56.26.

