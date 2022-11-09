Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - KROS

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Keros Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: KROS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $42.80, changing hands as low as $42.35 per share. Keros Therapeutics Inc shares are currently trading off about 5.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of KROS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, KROS's low point in its 52 week range is $24.38 per share, with $68.29 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $42.47.

