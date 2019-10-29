Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - KR

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Kroger Co (Symbol: KR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $24.81, changing hands as low as $24.09 per share. Kroger Co shares are currently trading down about 2.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of KR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, KR's low point in its 52 week range is $20.70 per share, with $31.98 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $24.69.

