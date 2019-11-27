Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - KOS

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd (Symbol: KOS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $6.23, changing hands as low as $6.19 per share. Kosmos Energy Ltd shares are currently trading down about 2.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of KOS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, KOS's low point in its 52 week range is $3.53 per share, with $7.55 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $6.25.

