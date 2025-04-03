Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - KNTK

In trading on Thursday, shares of Kinetik Holdings Inc (Symbol: KNTK) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $51.29, changing hands as low as $49.92 per share. Kinetik Holdings Inc shares are currently trading down about 5.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of KNTK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, KNTK's low point in its 52 week range is $49.925 per share, with $54.15 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $50.59.

