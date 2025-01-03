Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - KNSL

In trading on Friday, shares of Kinsale Capital Group Inc (Symbol: KNSL) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $444.14, changing hands as low as $425.98 per share. Kinsale Capital Group Inc shares are currently trading down about 4.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of KNSL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, KNSL's low point in its 52 week range is $351.30 per share, with $548.47 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $433.13.

