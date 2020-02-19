Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - KNL

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Knoll Inc (Symbol: KNL) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $24.30, changing hands as low as $21.43 per share. Knoll Inc shares are currently trading down about 15.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of KNL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, KNL's low point in its 52 week range is $18.6704 per share, with $28.30 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $22.12.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.