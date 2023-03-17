Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - KMT

In trading on Friday, shares of Kennametal Inc. (Symbol: KMT) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $25.47, changing hands as low as $25.06 per share. Kennametal Inc. shares are currently trading down about 5.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of KMT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, KMT's low point in its 52 week range is $20.21 per share, with $31.215 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $25.09.

