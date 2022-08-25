Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - KMB

In trading on Thursday, shares of Kimberly-Clark Corp. (Symbol: KMB) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $133.24, changing hands as low as $132.77 per share. Kimberly-Clark Corp. shares are currently trading off about 0.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of KMB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, KMB's low point in its 52 week range is $117.32 per share, with $145.79 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $133.01.
