Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - KLIC

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc. (Symbol: KLIC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $51.11, changing hands as low as $50.98 per share. Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc. shares are currently trading down about 3.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of KLIC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, KLIC's low point in its 52 week range is $40.20 per share, with $60.20 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $51.10.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.