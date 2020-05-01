Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - KLAC

In trading on Friday, shares of KLA Corp (Symbol: KLAC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $157.89, changing hands as low as $151.19 per share. KLA Corp shares are currently trading down about 6.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of KLAC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, KLAC's low point in its 52 week range is $101.34 per share, with $184.50 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $153.09. The KLAC DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.