Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - KIM

In trading on Thursday, shares of Kimco Realty Corp (Symbol: KIM) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $21.46, changing hands as low as $21.42 per share. Kimco Realty Corp shares are currently trading down about 2.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of KIM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, KIM's low point in its 52 week range is $17.71 per share, with $26.565 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $21.62. The KIM DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

