Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - KB

In trading on Wednesday, shares of KB Financial Group, Inc. (Symbol: KB) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $45.40, changing hands as low as $45.13 per share. KB Financial Group, Inc. shares are currently trading off about 3.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of KB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, KB's low point in its 52 week range is $33.62 per share, with $53.67 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $45.35.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.