Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - K

In trading on Friday, shares of Kellanova (Symbol: K) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $55.82, changing hands as low as $55.73 per share. Kellanova shares are currently trading off about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of K shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, K's low point in its 52 week range is $47.625 per share, with $67.6712 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $55.64. The K DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

