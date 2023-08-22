Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - JWN

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (Symbol: JWN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $18.56, changing hands as low as $17.52 per share. Nordstrom, Inc. shares are currently trading off about 7.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of JWN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, JWN's low point in its 52 week range is $14.025 per share, with $27.15 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $17.59.

